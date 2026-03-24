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Two drivers were arrested on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth on March 17 after a police officer watched them race side by side through moving traffic.

What’s Happening: An officer spotted the two vehicles just before noon, accelerating next to each other, weaving between cars, and changing lanes aggressively. Officers stopped both vehicles. The city’s Real Time Crime Center helped track down the second car using Duluth’s camera system.

What’s Important: Both drivers face the same list of charges: racing on highways or streets, speeding, improper or erratic lane change, failure to use required signals or equipment, and reckless driving.

How This Affects Real People: The Duluth Police Department said it regularly runs targeted traffic enforcement on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Pleasant Hill Road in response to public complaints about street racing and aggressive driving in those area.