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Over the weekend, the Statesboro Police addressed a frequently asked question regarding the proper procedure for drivers when encountering emergency lights on the road.

According to police, drivers should stay calm and alert, slow down and assess the situation, and move over when it’s safe to do so.

Drivers sometimes panic or try to abruptly switch lanes and slam on their brakes with no warning. This behavior can result in further harmful action such as crashes and blocked access, which can cause harm to first responders and other drivers.

While emergency lights can be frightening to drivers, it is important to note that they are the most effective means of signaling urgency and help first responders reach scenes at the fastest pace.

Police are reminding drivers that “a steady, predictable response helps officers, first responders, and other drivers stay safe.”