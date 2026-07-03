Fireworks are legal in Georgia, but they are only as safe as the person lighting them. If you want to enjoy your fireworks without your house, hand, or pickup truck becoming a casualty, you’ll want to practice a few safety measures before you shoot off any fireworks on the fourth.

Most Georgia fire departments strongly encourage residents to leave the fireworks displays to the professionals.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 19,500 reported fires are started by fireworks each year. Untrained firework handlers may experience severe injuries such as third-degree burns and permanent scars to the head, hands, neck, and eyes.

However, residents planning to use consumer-type fireworks as part of their Independence Day celebration should follow these safety tips:

Purchase fireworks from a licensed and reputable vendor

Read the directions carefully and inspect the device for any defects

Keep a bucket of water, garden hose and fire extinguisher close by

Ignite fireworks outdoors in an open area away from buildings, vehicles, vegetation or any other combustible material

Ignite only one device at a time, and use a “punk-stick” to maintain a safe distance

Always keep a safe distance between yourself and the fireworks device

Remember to allow enough room for the proper functioning of fireworks

Always ignite fireworks on a firm flat surface

Keep children away from firework area and never give fireworks to a child

Never attempt to fix or re-ignite a malfunctioning device; instead, discard it safely by soaking it in a bucket of water

Before going to bed or when leaving the area, remember to inspect the area where fireworks were used

Make sure that no smoldering fires, hot embers or sparks are present from falling fireworks debris; wet the area with a garden hose for added protection

Store unused fireworks in a cool, dry place out of the reach of children or pets and away from open flames

When discarding fireworks, remember to always soak them in a bucket of water for several hours before placing them in the trash