The Do’s and Don’ts of shooting off fireworks in Georgia

Fireworks are legal in Georgia, but that doesn’t mean they are completely unregulated. Before you decide to wow your family and neighbors with fireworks this Fourth of July, it is a good idea to know the rules state law has provided for using fireworks.

When can you shoot fireworks in Georgia?

You can set off fireworks on normal days until 11:59 p.m. This includes July 4. The only day state law allows more time is New Year’s Day, when you can shoot off fireworks until 1 a.m.

What fireworks are legal in Georgia?

Firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, sky rockets, sparklers, smoke, fountains, missiles, novelties, crackle, strobe, parachutes, wheels, spinners, sky flyers, display shells, and mortars.

Where are fireworks not legal?

For most Georgians, shooting off fireworks from home isn’t going to result in a visit from the Sheriff. However, there are some locations you definitely can’t shoot fireworks at and if your home happens to be too close to one of these locations, you’ll need to go elsewhere for your pyrotechnic activities.

It’s illegal to use fireworks within 100 yards of an electric plant, water treatment plant, waste-water treatment plant, gas station, refinery, electric substation, jail or prison, helipad, hospital, nursing home or other health care facility.

It’s also illegal to set off fireworks within any park, historic site, recreational area, close to the roadway, in the roadway, or on other state property, without authorization.

A couple of other exceptions:

If there is a drought, the governor can forbid the use of any and all fireworks.

You should always check with local governments, to make sure there aren’t any instituted local ordinances pertaining to noise ordinances. In 2018, lawmakers gave city and county governments the right to regulate fireworks as part of a noise ordinance.

While state law says you can shoot fireworks until 11:59 p.m., if your city’s noise ordinance doesn’t allow loud noises after 10 p.m., you only have until 10 p.m. to shoot fireworks.