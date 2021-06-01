Discarded fireworks cause two Memorial Day fires

SNELLVILLE — Firefighters responded to two separate house fires in the Snellville area on Memorial Day that were caused by discarded fireworks devices.

The first fire occurred around 10:03 p.m. on Westminster Drive and damaged the side of the house, second floor, and the attic. The second fire occurred around 10:29 p.m. on Laurel Falls Drive and damaged the garage, attic, and a vehicle in the garage.

In both fires the family was displaced, and the American Red Cross was asked to provide temporary assistance due to the damage.

The Gwinnett County Fire Department is reminding residents that used fireworks devices should be cooled by soaking in a bucket of water for several hours before being discarded in the trash.

“Keep your family and home safe by celebrating responsibly,” said Gwinnett County Fire Department spokesman Tommy Rutledge.

For additional information on home fire safety, please contact the Gwinnett Fire Community Risk Reduction Division at 678.518.4845 or email fireprograms@gwinnettcounty.com.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Two Georgia teenagers dead from apparent gunshot wounds