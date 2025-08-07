Georgia’s former Republican lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan has made a dramatic political shift, citing the GOP’s failure to address healthcare, poverty, and immigration with compassion.

🔄 The Journey: Duncan’s transition wasn’t triggered by a single event—not even Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, which caused his initial conflict with his political party. Instead, Duncan describes a gradual realization that Republican policies made it increasingly difficult to “love my neighbor.”

🏥 Healthcare Crisis: Nearly 11.4% of Georgians lack health insurance, with 85% of them living in working households. Duncan criticizes the Republican solution of “just get a job” when most uninsured Georgians already work but can’t afford coverage.

Duncan pointed out in an op-ed published in the AJC that 85% of uninsured Georgians have a job, they just have the “wrong job” for insurance and because they work, they don’t qualify for medicaid.

👧 Children in Need: Approximately 500,000 Georgia children (19.6%) face food insecurity. Duncan argues recent $200 billion cuts to SNAP undermine school meal programs while tax cuts benefit the wealthy.

🔫 Gun Reform: Duncan cites polls showing overwhelming support for universal background checks (92%), red flag laws (83%), and raising the gun-buying age to 21 (74%), suggesting Georgia needs meaningful gun legislation.

🌎 Immigration Approach: The former lieutenant governor condemns “military style raids” on law-abiding undocumented families. His proposed solution: secure the border, deport those with felony convictions, and create pathways to citizenship for others.

♥️ The Golden Rule: “Love your neighbor as you love yourself,” also known as “The Golden Rule” is a reference to a command of Jesus to his followers in the New Testament. It is also a cornerstone of most world religions. In his op-ed, Duncan described his efforts to follow that command as a daily struggle when he was a Republican. He says loving his neighbor is easier now.

The Sources: Op-ed by former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

