As one of the biggest pastimes, the NBA is a fantastic sporting competition to follow. In Georgia, people are generally big fans of the sport, regularly wearing their Atlanta Hawks jerseys and watching classic Lakers clips. However, some of the local population might not be aware of the Georgia-born professionals who have shone in the NBA.

These hugely talented NBA players have been on remarkable journeys to the very top of the sport. Fans have their names on the backs of jerseys, they’re backed by many when betting on NBA player props, they’re selected for fantasy teams, and they’re heavily featured on leading podcasts. These Georgia-born heroes have reached the pinnacle of a sport so many people have failed to succeed in. With that in mind, below we salute Georgia’s NBA players who continue to do the state proud, while also mentioning some former players who deserve further recognition.

Anthony Edwards

Starting proceedings off with Anthony Edwards, a player who has managed to acquire huge populations of fans after his solid displays for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The former star player at the University of Georgia was first pick in the Draft for a reason, and while some experts doubted his ability to deliver in the NBA, Edwards most definitely has. Aged just 24, Edwards has already led his troops to the 2024 Western Conference Finals, he has an Olympic Gold Medal to his name, and he’s a big-game player who relishes high-stakes clashes. For many aspiring professionals in Georgia, Anthony Edwards is an inspiration.

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Walt Frazier

While Anthony Edwards is inspiring some of Georgia’s most talented youngsters these days, Walt Frazier is a name many more senior NBA fans will fondly remember. Proud to be from Atlanta and a sporting figure many local people will never forget, Walt Frazier is even more popular in New York given his exploits with the Knicks. Frazier played a key role in the Knicks’ only two championship triumphs, with his highly successful career in the sport resulting in numerous awards. Frazier also won the respect of his colleagues, eventually being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987. In terms of legendary local figures, they don’t get much bigger than Walt Frazier.

Jaylen Brown

Currently playing for the Celtics, Jaylen Brown is a fantastic player who fine-tuned his craft in the early days while playing for Wheeler High School in Marietta. With his potential being obvious, Brown eventually made it to the NBA, with the defensive side of the game being his main strength. Also, a player many people respect off the court, given his social activism, Jaylen Brown has clearly done well for himself.

Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard has retired from the sport of basketball, but the now-40-year-old clearly had a strong career in the NBA. Howard, who was born in Atlanta, didn’t earn himself the nickname of “Superman” for no reason. The eight-time All-Star was as athletic as they come; he produced game-winning moments on a regular basis, and his defensive prowess was second to none, with Howard being a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. Having only recently stopped playing after 18 seasons in the NBA, Dwight Howard can enjoy his retirement and look back on an illustrious career.

Other NBA stars from Georgia

While the aforementioned names are among the most famous NBA players from the state, Georgia’s impact on the NBA doesn’t end there. Lou Williams is one of the most lethal sixth men the competition has witnessed, Horace Grantwas a top player who wore memorable goggles, and Josh Smith is a Hawks legend.