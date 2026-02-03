Listen to this post

A survey of 3,474 football fans picked three Georgia sports bars as the best places to watch the Super Bowl based on their food.

What’s Happening: Gambling ‘N Go asked football fans where they most want to watch the Super Bowl for the food. The top three spots in Georgia were Tank N Taps Sports Bar & Grill in Augusta, Dave’s Sports Bar and Grill in Atlanta, and Trappeze Pub in Athens.

What’s Important: The survey measured what fans prefer when picking a Super Bowl viewing spot based on food quality and selection.

What We Know: Tank N Taps Sports Bar & Grill in Augusta serves a 12-ounce ribeye with bourbon peppercorn sauce and two sides. The bar also serves chicken tenders with hand-cut fries.

Dave’s Sports Bar and Grill in Atlanta has more than 50 large-screen TVs. Dave’s serves a sampler appetizer with buffalo wings, boneless wings, onion rings, and queso dip with chips. The bar also serves a half-pound patty melt with cheese, grilled mushrooms, and onions on white bread.

Trappeze Pub in Athens serves parmesan crusted chicken with beer honey mustard, mashed potatoes, and grilled broccoli. The pub also serves stout bangers and mash with chargrilled smoked duck sausage.

What They’re Saying: Leo Coleman of Gambling ‘N Go said: “Watching football’s biggest game has become as much a food event as a football event. People aren’t just picking venues for big screens; they are choosing places where the food feels like part of the tradition.”