If your child has been wearing an Outdoor Master helmet while biking or skating, you’ll want to check their gear immediately.

Why It Matters: The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a risk of injury or death due to head injury. With kids still active outdoors on bikes and scooters, parents need to verify their children’s safety equipment meets federal standards.

What’s Happening: The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of about 24,300 Outdoor Master children’s and youth helmets on November 26. The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because they do not comply with positional stability and coverage requirements. In plain terms, the helmets can shift or slip during an impact instead of staying put to protect a child’s head.

Is Your Helmet Affected? Two models are included in the recall:

The OM-TD BIKE model is blue with a dinosaur print, black padding, black straps, and a black adjustment knob on the back. It was sold in children’s size small, fitting heads between 48-52 cm. Check for “OM-TD BIKE” and “05/2024” printed on the inside label.

The OM-KSKB model is deep green with black padding and yellow straps. It was sold in youth size small, fitting heads between 46-52 cm. Look for “OM-KSKB” and “11/2022” on the label inside.

What To Do: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Outdoor Master for instructions on how to register for a full refund. Reach them by email at care@outdoormaster.com or visit the recall page on outdoormaster.com.

The Details: The helmets were sold on Amazon.com and Walmart.com from June 2024 through February 2025 for between $20 and $32. No injuries have been reported.

The Sources: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Outdoor Master