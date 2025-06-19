Maintaining asphalt year-round protects your investment. Georgia’s heat, rain, and occasional freeze test pavement in different ways. Without proper care, surfaces can deteriorate quickly. A planned maintenance schedule across seasons keeps your pavement strong and safe. Regular care also enhances safety and reduces liability risks. Use these tips to guide your seasonal asphalt care. They will help you protect your surfaces and save on future repairs.

Spring sealcoating and striping

As frost lifts and temperatures climb, schedule sealcoating to fill minor cracks and refresh the surface. Then, arrange parking lot striping in Georgia to renew faded lines and symbols. Fresh sealant bonds properly in spring temperatures, and bright markings improve visibility and guide traffic. In addition, combining both services saves time and money. Early action prevents deeper cracks that form under summer stress.

Schedule professional inspections

Regular professional checks catch hidden issues early. Hire certified contractors twice a year to inspect subgrade integrity, surface texture, and line markings. They can recommend sealcoating, crack filling, or overlays based on actual conditions. They also verify safety compliance for parking areas. Be sure to keep inspection reports on file to plan budgets and maintenance cycles. Expert inspections extend pavement life and optimize timing for major repairs.

Keep the drainage clear year-round

Good drainage is key in every season. Check drains and catch basins quarterly. Remove leaves, sediment, and debris, and make sure downspouts direct water away from the lot. Also, fill low spots so water can’t pool. Proper flow cuts edge erosion and extends pavement life. Be sure to also trim roots that threaten the edges, and align grading to channel rain off the asphalt.

Winter freeze-thaw monitoring

Georgia winters may be mild, but freeze-thaw cycles still occur. Water seeps into small cracks and freezes overnight, expanding and worsening the split over time. Be sure to check surfaces after each cold snap, mark new cracks, and plan repairs for early spring. Temporary crack sealers can slow further damage. In addition, be sure to record crack growth; it helps you budget for full repairs. Staying proactive avoids costly winter breakouts.

Fall leaf and gutter clearing

Fall brings leaves, acorns, and twigs that trap moisture on the pavement and stain the surface. Clear leaves promptly from the asphalt and gutters. Unclogged gutters direct water away from your lot, and excess water in cracks expands as temperatures drop, causing heaving and potholes. Use a blower or broom for fast cleanup. Be sure to inspect the drain inlets to ensure smooth flow.

Summer cleaning and inspection

Summer heat softens oil and grease stains, and they can damage asphalt if left unchecked. Sweep the surface weekly to remove dirt, leaves, and debris. In addition, treat oil spots with a degreaser to avoid permanent stains. After heavy rain, walk the lot to spot pooling water. Early detection stops potholes before they start. Be sure to keep a maintenance log to track recurring trouble spots.

Endnote

A steady maintenance routine keeps asphalt safe and enhances its durability. These six tips cover common weather challenges. Follow them and save on big repairs down the road. Well-maintained surfaces improve safety and curb appeal for visitors. You will also cut liability risks and boost site longevity. Be sure to reach out to a local contractor for customized plans.