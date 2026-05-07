Families across metro Atlanta are running out of time to secure a spot in one of the most affordable summer camp options in the region. The YMCA of Metro Atlanta says limited openings remain at its 2026 Summer Day Camps, which will run at 18 locations spread across eight counties this summer.

What the Camps Offer

Children ages 5 through 15 can attend, with preschool programs available at select locations. Camps run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Programming changes each week and follows a theme, with activities built around outdoor adventures, creative arts, sports, and STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. Families can also choose specialty camps focused on specific interests, including cooking, basketball, and drama.

Built for Working Parents

The YMCA says the camps are designed with working families in mind. Early care is available starting at 7:30 a.m., and afternoon hours extend to 6 p.m. for families who need coverage beyond the standard camp day.

Financial assistance is available for families who qualify. The Y also accepts the state’s child care assistance program, known as CAPS, and automatically applies weekly rate discounts for families whose children receive free or reduced-price school meals.

“Our goal is to ensure every child has access to a meaningful summer experience, regardless of financial circumstances,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “By offering flexible scheduling, financial assistance and dynamic programming, we’re helping families find solutions that work while giving kids a place to grow, connect and thrive.”

How to Sign Up

Families can find information on camp offerings, age requirements, financial assistance, and required forms at ymcaatlanta.org/camp/day-camp or by contacting their local YMCA branch directly.

The 18 camp locations are listed below, organized by county.

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Cherokee Outdoor YMCA 201 E. Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock, GA 30189 (770) 591-6092

COBB COUNTY

McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA 1055 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta, GA 30062 (770) 977-5991

Northeast Cobb Family YMCA 3010 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30062 (678) 569-9622

Northwest Family YMCA 1700 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30152 (770) 423-9622

COWETA COUNTY

Summit Family YMCA 1765 East Hwy 34, Newnan, GA 30265 (770) 254-9622

DEKALB COUNTY

Cowart Family YMCA 3692 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30319 (770) 451-9622

Decatur Family YMCA 1100 Clairemont Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030 (404) 377-9622

Wade Walker Park Family YMCA 5605 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088 (678) 781-9622

FORSYTH COUNTY

Forsyth County Family YMCA 6050 Y Street, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 888-2788

FULTON COUNTY

Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA 2220 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30311 (404) 523-9622

Arthur M. Blank Family Youth YMCA 555 Luckie Street, Atlanta, GA 30313 (404) 724-9622

Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA at Buckhead 1160 Moores Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30327 (404) 350-9292

East Lake Family YMCA’s Youth & Teen Development Center 1765 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30317 (404) 373-6561

Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA 3655 Preston Ridge Road, Alpharetta, GA 30005 (770) 664-1220

The Villages at Carver Family YMCA 1600 Pryor Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30315 (404) 635-9622

GWINNETT COUNTY

J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA 2985 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30045 (770) 963-1313

Robert D. Fowler Family YMCA 5600 W. Jones Bridge Road, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 (770) 246-9622

NEWTON COUNTY

Covington Family YMCA 2140 Newton Drive, Covington, GA 30014 (770) 787-3908