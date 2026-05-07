Families across metro Atlanta are running out of time to secure a spot in one of the most affordable summer camp options in the region. The YMCA of Metro Atlanta says limited openings remain at its 2026 Summer Day Camps, which will run at 18 locations spread across eight counties this summer.
What the Camps Offer
Children ages 5 through 15 can attend, with preschool programs available at select locations. Camps run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Programming changes each week and follows a theme, with activities built around outdoor adventures, creative arts, sports, and STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. Families can also choose specialty camps focused on specific interests, including cooking, basketball, and drama.
Built for Working Parents
The YMCA says the camps are designed with working families in mind. Early care is available starting at 7:30 a.m., and afternoon hours extend to 6 p.m. for families who need coverage beyond the standard camp day.
Financial assistance is available for families who qualify. The Y also accepts the state’s child care assistance program, known as CAPS, and automatically applies weekly rate discounts for families whose children receive free or reduced-price school meals.
“Our goal is to ensure every child has access to a meaningful summer experience, regardless of financial circumstances,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “By offering flexible scheduling, financial assistance and dynamic programming, we’re helping families find solutions that work while giving kids a place to grow, connect and thrive.”
How to Sign Up
Families can find information on camp offerings, age requirements, financial assistance, and required forms at ymcaatlanta.org/camp/day-camp or by contacting their local YMCA branch directly.
The 18 camp locations are listed below, organized by county.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
Cherokee Outdoor YMCA 201 E. Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock, GA 30189 (770) 591-6092
COBB COUNTY
McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA 1055 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta, GA 30062 (770) 977-5991
Northeast Cobb Family YMCA 3010 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30062 (678) 569-9622
Northwest Family YMCA 1700 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30152 (770) 423-9622
COWETA COUNTY
Summit Family YMCA 1765 East Hwy 34, Newnan, GA 30265 (770) 254-9622
DEKALB COUNTY
Cowart Family YMCA 3692 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30319 (770) 451-9622
Decatur Family YMCA 1100 Clairemont Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030 (404) 377-9622
Wade Walker Park Family YMCA 5605 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088 (678) 781-9622
FORSYTH COUNTY
Forsyth County Family YMCA 6050 Y Street, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 888-2788
FULTON COUNTY
Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA 2220 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30311 (404) 523-9622
Arthur M. Blank Family Youth YMCA 555 Luckie Street, Atlanta, GA 30313 (404) 724-9622
Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA at Buckhead 1160 Moores Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30327 (404) 350-9292
East Lake Family YMCA’s Youth & Teen Development Center 1765 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30317 (404) 373-6561
Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA 3655 Preston Ridge Road, Alpharetta, GA 30005 (770) 664-1220
The Villages at Carver Family YMCA 1600 Pryor Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30315 (404) 635-9622
GWINNETT COUNTY
J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA 2985 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30045 (770) 963-1313
Robert D. Fowler Family YMCA 5600 W. Jones Bridge Road, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 (770) 246-9622
NEWTON COUNTY
Covington Family YMCA 2140 Newton Drive, Covington, GA 30014 (770) 787-3908
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.