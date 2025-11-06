Duck hunting season returns to Georgia later this month, with special early opportunities for young hunters, veterans and active military members.

What’s Happening: The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced duck season will open November 22 and run through January 25, with a break from December 1 through 5. Youth, veterans and active military can hunt two days earlier on November 15 and 16.

What’s Important: Season lengths and bag limits remain unchanged from last year. Hunters should check the regulations for daily bag limits for specific duck species before heading out.

Between the Lines: The state wants hunters to check if they’ve shot a banded bird. That data helps wildlife officials set future hunting limits and opportunities.

Catch Up Quick: Duck hunters can find the full regulations at GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info. Hunting licenses can be purchased online at the same site.

The Sources: Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division.