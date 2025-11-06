Duck hunting season returns to Georgia later this month, with special early opportunities for young hunters, veterans and active military members.
What’s Happening: The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced duck season will open November 22 and run through January 25, with a break from December 1 through 5. Youth, veterans and active military can hunt two days earlier on November 15 and 16.
What’s Important: Season lengths and bag limits remain unchanged from last year. Hunters should check the regulations for daily bag limits for specific duck species before heading out.
Between the Lines: The state wants hunters to check if they’ve shot a banded bird. That data helps wildlife officials set future hunting limits and opportunities.
Catch Up Quick: Duck hunters can find the full regulations at GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info. Hunting licenses can be purchased online at the same site.
The Sources: Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.