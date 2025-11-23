A Jonesboro man was found dead early Sunday morning in the middle of the road.

What’s Happening: Donald Eugene Kelly, 50, was discovered around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Williamson Mill Road. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now handling the case at the request of Jonesboro Police.

What’s Important: Authorities have not released how Kelly died or what led to his death. The investigation remains active.

What Happens Next: Anyone with information can contact Jonesboro Police at (770) 478-7407 or the GBI at (770) 388-5019. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

The Sources: Georgia Bureau of Investigation.