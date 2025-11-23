A Jonesboro man was found dead early Sunday morning in the middle of the road.
What’s Happening: Donald Eugene Kelly, 50, was discovered around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Williamson Mill Road. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now handling the case at the request of Jonesboro Police.
What’s Important: Authorities have not released how Kelly died or what led to his death. The investigation remains active.
What Happens Next: Anyone with information can contact Jonesboro Police at (770) 478-7407 or the GBI at (770) 388-5019. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.
The Sources: Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.