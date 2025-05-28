Savannah residents might notice a flurry of emergency vehicles and personnel tomorrow, but officials want you to know—there’s no need to call 911 about it.

🚨 What We Know: The City of Savannah will conduct a full-scale emergency exercise Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some activities possibly starting earlier. Kraton Corporation on Lathrope Avenue will serve as the main staging area, with additional operations at the Savannah Civic Center and various hospitals throughout the city.

🔍 Why It Matters: These drills help ensure Savannah’s emergency responders know what to do when real disasters strike. The exercise tests coordination between multiple agencies that would need to work together during an actual crisis.

⏭️ What’s Next: The city hasn’t specified what type of emergency they’re simulating, but whatever fictional disaster they’ve cooked up, it’s comprehensive enough to involve hospitals, emergency services, and multiple locations across Savannah.

🤝 Remember The Golden Rule: If you see emergency vehicles racing around tomorrow, resist the urge to post alarming speculation on social media. The best way to support our emergency responders during this drill is to simply let them do their work unimpeded.

