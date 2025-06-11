A DeKalb County police officer crashed into a dump truck early Tuesday while pursuing suspects linked to multiple armed robberies.
🚔 What Happened: The officer was chasing a vehicle matching the description of one connected to several armed robberies when he collided with a stationary dump truck around 12:32 a.m. in the 2000 block of Glenwood Avenue.
First responders extracted the officer from his patrol car with moderate injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover. No other injuries were reported.
🔍 The Search Continues: DeKalb County Police are asking for public assistance in locating the suspect vehicle — a white, four-door 2016 Nissan Maxima with Florida license plate DVN3211. The car was reportedly stolen from Rockdale County.
The two male suspects were last seen wearing ski masks, black hoodies and blue jeans.
💡 How To Help: Anyone with information can contact DeKalb County Police directly or submit anonymous tips through:
- The free Tip411 app
- Text “DKPD” to 847411 followed by your tip
- Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.