A DeKalb County police officer crashed into a dump truck early Tuesday while pursuing suspects linked to multiple armed robberies.

🚔 What Happened: The officer was chasing a vehicle matching the description of one connected to several armed robberies when he collided with a stationary dump truck around 12:32 a.m. in the 2000 block of Glenwood Avenue.

First responders extracted the officer from his patrol car with moderate injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover. No other injuries were reported.

🔍 The Search Continues: DeKalb County Police are asking for public assistance in locating the suspect vehicle — a white, four-door 2016 Nissan Maxima with Florida license plate DVN3211. The car was reportedly stolen from Rockdale County.

The two male suspects were last seen wearing ski masks, black hoodies and blue jeans.

💡 How To Help: Anyone with information can contact DeKalb County Police directly or submit anonymous tips through:

The free Tip411 app

Text “DKPD” to 847411 followed by your tip

Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477