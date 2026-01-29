Listen to this post

A 24-year-old male inmate died Thursday morning after corrections deputies and medical staff found him unresponsive in his cell at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

What’s Happening: Corrections deputies and medical staff discovered the inmate unresponsive in his cell just after 8:30 a.m. during morning medication call rounds, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Jail medical staff provided lifesaving measures and moved him to the jail medical area, where Emergency Medical Services arrived and also attempted lifesaving measures. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced him dead.

What’s Important: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been notified of the in-custody death and an autopsy will be performed.

Internal Affairs investigators from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards are investigating. The inmate’s name and offense information will be released after relatives are located and notified.

In Context: This marks at least the ninth inmate death at the Bibb County jail since 2024, according to previous Georgia Sun reporting. Previous deaths have included apparent suicides, medical emergencies, and a fatal fight involving multiple inmates. In-custody deaths in Georgia trigger mandatory investigations and autopsies.