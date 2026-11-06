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MONTICELLO — Drivers passing through downtown Monticello on Saturday should expect road closures and delays as the Annual Deer Festival takes over the downtown square.

What’s happening: The festival runs all day Saturday, November 7, with two events that will shut down roads. A 5K race starts at 8 a.m., followed by a parade at 1 p.m. Both will close roads in and around the downtown square.

What this means for you: If you need to travel through downtown Monticello on Saturday, plan extra time. Watch for pedestrians and follow posted road closure signs. Officers will be on the scene directing traffic throughout the day.

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