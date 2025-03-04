Man Breaks Into Gwinnett County Home, Showers and Splits With Keys

A homeowner in Lawrenceville got an unwelcome surprise when they confronted a stranger who had helped himself to a shower in their basement before taking off with several items.

🕵️ What We Know: Gwinnett County Police are hunting for an older white man who broke into a home on Cannings Lake Court through an unlocked basement door on February 5 around 4:40 a.m. The slender suspect, sporting a tattoo on his upper right arm, apparently decided the basement bathroom was the perfect place for some early morning self-care before stealing a house key, lighter, and folding knife.

🏃 How It Went Down: The homeowner confronted the uninvited houseguest, who promptly fled the scene before police could arrive. Nothing says “time to go” like being caught dripping wet in someone else’s basement.

⚠️ Why It Matters: The suspect now has a key to the residence, creating an ongoing security concern for the homeowner.

🚨 Take Action: Police need your help identifying this hygiene-conscious burglar. Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. If you prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

🔒 Remember: Check your doors and windows before bed, folks. An unlocked door might just invite someone in for more than just a quick shower.