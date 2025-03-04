Man Breaks Into Gwinnett County Home, Showers and Splits With Keys

A homeowner in Lawrenceville got an unwelcome surprise when they confronted a stranger who had helped himself to a shower in their basement before taking off with several items.
🕵️ What We Know: Gwinnett County Police are hunting for an older white man who broke into a home on Cannings Lake Court through an unlocked basement door on February 5 around 4:40 a.m. The slender suspect, sporting a tattoo on his upper right arm, apparently decided the basement bathroom was the perfect place for some early morning self-care before stealing a house key, lighter, and folding knife.
🏃 How It Went Down: The homeowner confronted the uninvited houseguest, who promptly fled the scene before police could arrive. Nothing says “time to go” like being caught dripping wet in someone else’s basement.
⚠️ Why It Matters: The suspect now has a key to the residence, creating an ongoing security concern for the homeowner.
🚨 Take Action: Police need your help identifying this hygiene-conscious burglar. Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. If you prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest and indictment.
🔒 Remember: Check your doors and windows before bed, folks. An unlocked door might just invite someone in for more than just a quick shower.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.