Someone in Bibb County decided that bricks were worth stealing, apparently twice, and then decided Facebook Marketplace was the right place to unload the evidence. Surveillance cameras disagreed with that plan.
What happened: A man was caught on video loading bricks from a property on Rivoli Drive into a vehicle, not once but on two separate overnight trips. Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Property Unit identified the suspect and made an arrest.
What he did with the bricks: Some went up for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The rest went home with him, where investigators found them after the arrest.
We need to talk about our cousin Earl. You know the one—he’s got the Confederate flag swim trunks and thinks ‘hold my beer’ is a complete strategic plan.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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