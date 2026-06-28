Someone in Bibb County decided that bricks were worth stealing, apparently twice, and then decided Facebook Marketplace was the right place to unload the evidence. Surveillance cameras disagreed with that plan.

What happened: A man was caught on video loading bricks from a property on Rivoli Drive into a vehicle, not once but on two separate overnight trips. Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Property Unit identified the suspect and made an arrest.

What he did with the bricks: Some went up for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The rest went home with him, where investigators found them after the arrest.