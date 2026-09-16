A contract nurse at the Fulton County Jail was arrested Sunday after investigators say she smuggled prescription medication to an inmate she was romantically involved with.
What happened: 36-year-old Shakimia Johnson, a contract nurse at the jail, was arrested September 14 and charged with a felony for giving an inmate prescription drugs he had no prescription for. Investigators say Johnson had a preexisting romantic relationship with inmate Caleb Sims.
What investigators found: Surveillance video showed Johnson entering Sims’ housing unit under the pretense of delivering patient medication, then handing items directly to him. Investigators also identified about 144 recorded phone calls and social media messages between Johnson and Sims. During questioning, Johnson admitted to bringing Sims the medication. Medical supervisors confirmed Sims had no active prescription for the drugs, and the handoff was never documented.
What she’s charged with: Johnson faces a felony charge for providing a prohibited drug to an inmate without authorization. She was released on a $10,000 bond.
What the sheriff said: “We maintain a zero-tolerance policy for any staff member or contractor who compromises the security of our facility. Abusing a professional medical position to give unauthorized items an inmate will result in arrest and aggressive prosecution,” Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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