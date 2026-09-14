If you were hoping September would finally bring some relief, the National Weather Service has bad news: the 90 degree temps are sticking around.
What’s happening: Forecasters say a stubborn high-pressure system is keeping temperatures above normal across north and central Georgia through at least Sept. 23. Hot Septembers are nothing new in Georgia, but this one isn’t letting up on schedule.
What this means for you: If you’re spending time outside during the middle of the day, the heat is still dangerous enough to warrant the same precautions you’ve been taking all summer. The forecast shows a 70 to 90 percent chance of above-normal temperatures for the region through the end of next week.
The path forward: The National Weather Service will update its outlook as the forecast period approaches. Check weather.gov/Atlanta for the latest.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.