If you were hoping September would finally bring some relief, the National Weather Service has bad news: the 90 degree temps are sticking around.

What’s happening: Forecasters say a stubborn high-pressure system is keeping temperatures above normal across north and central Georgia through at least Sept. 23. Hot Septembers are nothing new in Georgia, but this one isn’t letting up on schedule.

What this means for you: If you’re spending time outside during the middle of the day, the heat is still dangerous enough to warrant the same precautions you’ve been taking all summer. The forecast shows a 70 to 90 percent chance of above-normal temperatures for the region through the end of next week.

The path forward: The National Weather Service will update its outlook as the forecast period approaches. Check weather.gov/Atlanta for the latest.