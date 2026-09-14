A Suwanee restaurant shut down after a health inspection found live roaches throughout the kitchen, food stored at unsafe temperatures, and a dishwasher that was not properly sanitizing dishes.

What happened: Inspectors visited Dosti Tap & Grill at 3651 Peachtree Pkwy on September 3 and spent more than four hours documenting problems throughout the kitchen. The restaurant scored a 47 out of 100, a failing grade under Georgia’s health inspection system. Under state rules, a second consecutive failing score on a routine inspection requires the restaurant to close until violations are corrected and a reinspection is passed.

The violations: Inspectors found live roaches throughout the kitchen, a repeat problem from a previous inspection. All food in the walk-in cooler was being held at temperatures between 54°F and 56°F — well above the safe limit for perishable foods, which must be kept at 41°F or below. Items discarded included chicken, goat, butter, paneer cheese, rice, and multiple sauces.

Eggs were sitting out at 80°F. Freshly made ghee measured 79°F. The restaurant’s dishwasher was registering about 25 parts per million of sanitizer — the required level is between 50 and 100. Three of four handwashing sinks in the kitchen and bar were blocked by equipment. Inspectors also found raw chicken stored with cooked food, water carafes with food residue and fingerprints, food stored on the floor, and holes in the wall behind the ice machine and cookline.

The inspection history: This is the second time the restaurant has received a failing score on a routine inspection. It previously scored a 45 in November 2025, then passed a follow-up inspection five days later with an 80. The September 3 score of 47 triggered the closure requirement.

Before it can reopen: The restaurant must fix all violations, complete employee food safety training through a third-party provider, hold a compliance meeting with health officials, complete a written corrective action plan, and pass a reinspection. No food deliveries or food preparation are allowed until refrigeration units are repaired and cleared by the health department.