U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock visited the Minneapolis locations where Alex Pretti and Renee Good were killed and said he will work to block funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and hold President Donald Trump accountable.

What’s Happening: Warnock posted on social media Tuesday that he visited the sites where the two people were murdered and said he is “determined to honor their legacy not just with words, but with action.”

What’s Important: Warnock said he will do everything in his power to block funding for ICE. The Georgia Democrat did not specify what legislative actions he plans to take or provide additional details about his visit to Minneapolis.

The Political Divide: Republican Congressman Buddy Carter defended ICE after Pretti’s death, saying “ICE has every right to defend itself” and calling for federal immigration operations in Atlanta. Carter is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Former U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized federal immigration enforcement tactics Sunday, writing that “both sides need to take off their political blinders” and that “you are all being incited into civil war.”

The Investigation: A judge granted a restraining order aimed at preventing federal agencies from altering or destroying evidence related to Pretti’s death. Minnesota officials have said state and local authorities should lead the investigation, and reporting indicates federal agents initially blocked state investigators from accessing the scene.