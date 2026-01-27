A growing number of Republicans are distancing themselves from federal immigration operations following the fatal weekend shooting of a 37-year-old nurse by border patrol officers in Minneapolis.

Coastal Georgia’s Congressman Buddy Carter isn’t one of them.

After the officers shot and killed Alex Pretti, a U.S. citizen, during an operation to detain an alleged illegal criminal alien, Carter defended U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Trump administration’s surge of some 3,000 immigration agents to Minnesota.

“ICE has every right to defend itself,” Carter told a Savannah television station after an anti-ICE protest in Savannah on Saturday. A Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Jon Ossoff, he laid responsibility for Pretti’s death directly at the feet of politicians like Ossoff who, he said, “demonize” ICE agents for “doing their job to keep our cities safe.”

Ossoff, for his part, condemned the killing, describing the federal immigration forces in Minneapolis as “massively deployed and ill-trained” who are “violating civil liberties with impunity and showing reckless disregard for life and property.”

In his statement Saturday, Carter didn’t indicate how federal immigration officers were defending themselves when Pretti, filming the scene with a mobile phone, interjected himself between agents and two civilians they’d pushed to the ground, according to video footage.

Within 20 seconds, Pretti was pepper-sprayed, surrounded by seven immigration agents, wrestled to the ground, and shot at least 10 times while on his knees and restrained — and after a gun he was licensed to carry was removed from his pocket.

Within hours, federal officials described Pretti as a “would-be assassin” and “domestic terrorist” who wanted to “massacre law enforcement.” They provided no evidence except the confiscated gun.

Former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene pointed out the irony of other members of the 2nd Amendment-championing Republican Party citing Pretti’s possession of a gun as a justification for his death.

“Legally carrying a firearm is not the same as brandishing a firearm,” she wrote Sunday. “There is nothing wrong with legally peacefully protesting and videoing.”

‘God bless ICE’

Besides defending ICE’s actions in Minneapolis on his social media platform Truth Social (“If they [“illegal criminal aliens”] were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!”), President Trump spent part of Saturday issuing endorsements for his preferred candidates in this year’s midterm elections.

In Georgia, they included Carter’s Republican colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives — Brian Jack (Peachtree City), Rich McCormick (Suwanee), Austin Scott (Tifton) and Rick Allen (Augusta).

Carter, of course, covets such an endorsement in his Senate primary against Derek Dooley and Rep. Mike Collins. He’s seeking to boost his name recognition beyond Coastal Georgia and chasing primary votes among the Georgia Republican Party’s MAGA base.

That’s why the five-term congressman from St. Simons is unlikely to moderate his message on immigration in the face of mounting criticism of federal immigration operations.

Indeed, a day before Pretti’s death, in the opinion pages of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Carter called for the federal government to carry out an immigration sweep in Atlanta, similar to “Operation Metro Surge” in Minneapolis, a city of some 735,000 people. He urged a surge of federal immigration forces in Georgia’s capital and largest city to get undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes “off our streets for good.”

Without indicating how large a force he was recommending, he cited the “success of federal intervention” in Minneapolis and other “Democratic-run cities.”

In an accompanying post on social media, Carter wrote: “God bless ICE for taking these murderers, pedophiles, gang members, terrorists, drug traffickers, rapists, and other violent criminals off our streets. We won’t stop until every last one is ARRESTED & DEPORTED!”

On Monday, his rhetoric escalated, as he blamed “Democrats like” Ossoff for the immigration crisis.

“The worst of the worst criminal illegals are in Atlanta,” he said on the social media site X. “It’s time to send ICE to Atlanta so we can get these criminals off our streets. Arrest them. Deport them. Enforce the law.”

This article first appeared on The Current and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

🇺🇸 About Representing You: This is an ongoing series of news stories devoted to how the officials elected and appointed to represent you are voting, how they are spending their time and your tax dollars, and allowing you to better determine if you feel they are actually representing you or their own interests.