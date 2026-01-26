Listen to this post

Former U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized federal immigration enforcement tactics Sunday following the fatal shooting of Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, by federal officers in Minneapolis on Saturday.

What Greene Said: In a social media post, Greene compared the Minneapolis incident to FBI arrests of January 6 Capitol protesters and questioned whether Americans would accept similar tactics used against supporters of the MAGA movement.

“Both sides need to take off their political blinders,” Greene wrote. “You are all being incited into civil war, yet none of it solves any of the real problems that we all face, and tragically people are dying.”

What Happened in Minneapolis: The Department of Homeland Security said its officers were conducting a targeted operation when Pretti approached Border Patrol officers with a 9mm handgun, prompting officers to shoot in self-defense.

Reuters reports that bystander videos it verified show Pretti holding a phone while he is pepper-sprayed and pinned down, and that video appears to show an officer removing a gun from Pretti before another officer fires. ABC News reports a forensic audio analysis indicating 10 shots fired in under five seconds.

Greene’s Position on Guns and Protests: Greene wrote that legally carrying a firearm is not the same as brandishing a firearm and that she supports Americans’ First, Second, and Fourth Amendment rights. “There is nothing wrong with legally peacefully protesting and videoing,” she wrote.

The Investigation: A judge granted a restraining order aimed at preventing federal agencies from altering or destroying evidence related to Pretti’s death. Minnesota officials have said state and local authorities should lead the investigation, and reporting indicates federal agents initially blocked state investigators from accessing the scene.

Greene’s Background: Greene resigned from Congress effective January 5, 2026, after representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District for five years. She led the House impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and publicly broke with President Donald Trump in a December “60 Minutes” interview.