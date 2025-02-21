Smyrna Pride Includes Log Cabin Republicans Despite Controversy

Smyrna Pride organizers will permit the Georgia Log Cabin Republicans to join this year’s event despite earlier pushback—a move they say prioritizes unity over legal battles. The decision comes after festival organizers say the conservative group falsely claimed the festival excluded Republicans while allowing liberal organizations.

🌍 What We Know: Organizers initially banned all political vendors for 2025 to foster a neutral, festive space. They reversed course after the Log Cabin Republicans accused them of partisan bias—a claim organizers call “false.” Smyrna Pride says messages between the two groups confirm no political groups were approved when the conservative organization’s application was first denied.

👥 Who Made the Call: The Smyrna Pride Board of Directors stressed the reversal isn’t a legal surrender. Citing Supreme Court rulings, they retain the right to exclude groups but chose inclusion to de-escalate division.

🪵 What is a Log Cabin Republican?: A Log Cabin Republican is a person who supports the Republican Party and also believes in equal rights for LGBTQ+ people. They are part of a group that works to make sure everyone is treated fairly, no matter who they are or who they love. Log Cabin Republicans try to bring people together by supporting conservative values while standing up for LGBTQ+ issues.

🛑 Why It Matters: The dispute risks overshadowing the festival’s mission— celebrating the LGBTQ community. Organizers warn the Log Cabin Republicans must follow strict rules: No anti-trans rhetoric, no divisive messaging, or the organization will face immediate expulsion.

🔍 Key Context: Courts have long upheld private organizers’ rights to control participation, including a 1995 Supreme Court case involving Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Smyrna Pride cited similar precedents but opted against litigation to protect local partnerships.

⚠️ What’s Next: The Log Cabin Republicans must comply with a cease-and-desist order to stop spreading what organizers call “misleading claims.” Failure means expulsion. Smyrna Pride also released legal documents and vendor lists to ensure transparency.