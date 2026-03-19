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Hall County has a new interim sheriff. The change comes after the county’s top law enforcement officer was arrested on a DUI charge and suspended from his job.

What’s Happening: Chief Superior Court Judge Jason Deal appointed Major Chris Matthews as interim sheriff on March 18. Matthews took over all duties of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

Sheriff Gerald Couch was arrested February 27 on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane, and open container.

Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order suspending Couch for 60 days.

Between the Lines: The path to naming an interim sheriff hit a snag. Chief Deputy Kevin Head was originally tapped for the role, but Judge Deal ruled Head was not eligible because he does not live in Hall County. Head remains in his position as Chief Deputy.

Catch Up Quick: According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Hall County deputy spotted a black Chevy Tahoe drifting out of its lane on Green Hill Road around 10:30 in the morning on February 27. Because the deputy was driving an unmarked car without emergency lights or a siren, a state trooper was called in to make the stop. Couch was behind the wheel. Troopers say Couch told them he had started drinking Four Loko beverages as early as 6 a.m. Couch posted a $1,560 bond and was released.

The Bigger Picture: Matthews is no stranger to the sheriff’s office. He has worked there since 1984, making him the longest-serving sworn officer in the agency, according to the sheriff’s office. He has held nearly every rank in the department, from jailer and deputy all the way up to his current role as Major of the Administrative Bureau.