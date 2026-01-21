Listen to this post

Around 300 Georgia Tech students walked out of classes at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 20 to protest ICE and President Donald Trump’s immigration policies on the anniversary of his second inauguration.

What’s Happening: The Georgia Tech protest was one of over 70 peaceful nationwide walkouts. Students gathered at the edge of the Tech Green on Fourth Street, led by representatives from the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Young Democratic Socialists of America, and United Campus Workers of Georgia.

What’s Important: More than a dozen Georgia schools participated in walkouts on Tuesday, Jan 20. Schools included Georgia State University, Kennesaw State University, Lakeside High School and Atlanta University Center schools. Hundreds of students walked out throughout the day, with the day ending in a citywide rally in metro Atlanta at Hurt Park on Edgewood Avenue.

What Protestors’ Message Was: The protests focused on ICE activity, the killing of Rene Good in Minneapolis and the Trump administration’s foreign policy in Europe, the Middle East and South America.

Protesters carried signs with messages including “Contact Your Reps,” “ICE is American Gestapo,” “Solidarity Solves Disunity,” and “Immigrants Make America Great.” The gathering included chants and speeches criticizing ICE, Trump, and the administration’s foreign policy.