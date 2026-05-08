A 33-year-old man lost both legs and all of his fingers after spending time in the Fulton County Jail, and now the state’s top investigative agency is taking a closer look at what happened.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed Thursday it has opened a preliminary review into the case of Rashaad Muhammad, a former inmate who suffered catastrophic medical complications while in the custody of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The review will determine whether any criminal activity occurred.

What Happened to Muhammad

According to reports, Muhammad uses a catheter to manage a chronic bladder condition. He alleges that jail staff ignored his repeated requests for antibiotics and necessary medical supplies for 11 days following his arrest in August 2025 on charges of aggravated assault and gun possession.

His condition deteriorated into septic shock. He fell into a coma. Doctors at Grady Memorial Hospital ultimately amputated both of his legs and all of his fingers to save his life.

Of the 188 days Muhammad was technically in custody, 177 of them were spent receiving treatment at the hospital. The criminal charges against him were eventually dropped.

The Sheriff’s Response

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat requested the GBI review himself, saying the reports are “deeply troubling and heartbreaking.”

“Any time a person suffers medical complications while in custody, it demands serious scrutiny and accountability,” Labat said in a statement. “We welcome transparency because the people of Fulton County deserve facts, not speculation.”

Labat said he would not debate the case publicly while the investigation is active, but left little doubt about his intentions if wrongdoing is confirmed.

“If failures occurred within our system, they will be addressed,” he said.

The sheriff said his office is reviewing medical procedures, inmate welfare protocols, staffing and emergency response processes.

The Jail’s Medical Provider Responds

NaphCare, the private company that provides medical services inside the jail, issued a statement standing behind the care its staff provided. The company described Muhammad as a “medically complex patient” and said staff acted appropriately under difficult circumstances.

Legal Action and Broader Context

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Muhammad. Crump has described the treatment Muhammad received as “the very definition of deliberate indifference” and said he is exploring all legal options.

The case arrives against a backdrop of years of scrutiny over conditions inside the Fulton County Jail. A U.S. Department of Justice investigation previously found conditions at the facility to be unconstitutional, leading to a court-enforceable consent decree in 2025. Fulton County commissioners have since renewed their scrutiny of Sheriff Labat, with some calling for deeper investigations into jail management and medical protocols.

Labat acknowledged in his statement that the jail has faced longstanding challenges, including overcrowding, staffing shortages, aging infrastructure and growing medical and mental health demands among inmates.

“Those realities cannot become excuses,” he said.

The GBI review is ongoing. No charges have been filed in connection with Muhammad’s treatment.