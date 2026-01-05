Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank announced the team will fire head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot and hire a new president of football for the 2026 season.

What’s Happening: The Falcons spent two months reviewing their football operations with help from Sportsology Group. The team will miss the playoffs this year.

What Changed:

Morris and Fontenot will not return for the 2026 season

The team created a new president of football position and will hire someone from outside the organization

The new head coach and general manager will report to the president of football, who gets final say on football decisions

Greg Beadles was promoted from president to president and CEO, replacing Rich McKay

The New Structure: The president of football will set the team’s vision and identity. The head coach and general manager will work together under the president of football, who reports directly to Blank.

The Search: ZRG Partners will help find the head coach. Sportsology Group will help find the general manager. Blank wants to hire the president of football quickly so that person can help pick the other two leaders.

What McKay Will Do: McKay remains CEO of Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment. He will stay on as co-chair of the NFL Competition Committee, where he has served for more than 30 years, and will chair the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce board in 2026. McKay led the Falcons for more than 20 years.

What Blank Said: “I understand trust is built through action, not words,” Blank wrote to fans. “Moving forward, every decision will be made with one clear objective – building a team capable of sustained success and competing for championships.”