A warehouse on Atlanta Highway will be converted into a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing facility, according to U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde’s office.

What’s Happening: The Hall County Board of Commissioners issued a statement on Feb. 12 expressing support for concerns raised by Oakwood’s City Council. The board and staff are working with local, state, and federal representatives to coordinate meetings about the facility.

What’s Important: The meetings will address potential impacts to local infrastructure, planning, and economic development. Chairman David Gibbs said the board is committed to ensuring local concerns are heard by federal partners.

How This Affects Real People: District 3 Commissioner Gregg Poole said he opposes the facility due to lack of communication from federal and state officials. “It will increase taxes for our Hall County citizens, and I do not support it,” Poole said. He stated his individual perspective, not that of the board.

What Happens Next: The board is encouraging citizens to contact ICE and federal representatives directly. ICE can be reached at 202-224-3643.

Who to Contact: U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde represents Georgia’s 9th district. His Washington office is at 445 Cannon House Office Building, (202) 225-9893. His district office is at 210 Washington Street NW, Suite 202, Gainesville, (470) 768-6520.

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick represents Georgia’s 7th district. His Washington office is at 1719 Longworth House Office Building, (202) 225-4272. His district office is at 6230 Shiloh Road, Suite 230, (770) 232-3005.

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock’s Washington office is at B40D Dirksen Senate Office Building, (202) 224-3643.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff’s Washington office is at Hart Senate Office Building, Suite 317, (202) 224-3521.