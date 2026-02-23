Listen to this post

As the popularity of e-bikes grows in metro Atlanta, police departments are warning residents about the dangers that accompany them.

E-bikes have risen in popularity amongst Generations Z and Alpha, with 9,000 people applying for Atlanta’s rebate program and a reported 100,000 trips taken through metro Atlanta by E-bike—a statistic that has increased the usage of E-bikes by 62% compared to 2024.

While E-bikes are an easier, more sustainable way of travel, there are concerns that travel with them.

Between 2017 and 2022, over 53,000 injuries caused by e-bikes have been treated in emergency rooms, with injuries jumping a staggering 21% from 2021 to 2022.

Many of the accidents caused by e-bikes are due to an inability to yield to oncoming traffic, rapid acceleration combined with slower braking, lack of helmet usage, driving under the influence, or riding in improper lanes.

Police departments across Georgia are urging E-bike owners and those considering purchasing an E-bike to abide by all rules surrounding the vehicles.

E-bikes are held to the same standards as regular, manually operated bicycles, as well as other vehicles. For example, e-bikes are required to follow all traffic laws, which include: riding in the street, unless explicitly permitted, obeying traffic signals and stop signs, yielding to pedestrians, and riding in the direction of traffic.