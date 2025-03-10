City of Cumming Employee Killed in Workplace Parking Lot Accident

A 44-year-old woman died Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of her workplace at the City of Cumming Water Facilities.
The Details: The fatal accident occurred around 7 a.m. when the Forsyth County 911 Center received multiple calls about a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at 1835 Dahlonega Highway. First responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
The victim worked for the City of Cumming, though authorities have not yet released her name pending notification of family members.
How You Can Help: Coworkers and community members wishing to support the victim’s family should watch for official announcements from the City of Cumming regarding memorial services or donation opportunities in the coming days.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.