A power pole failure in Jones County led to a chain-reaction crash involving nine vehicles on State Route 57 Sunday night, leaving 346 homes without electricity across three counties.
What’s Happening: A power pole collapsed on State Route 57 in Jones County, causing power lines to sag onto the roadway. Nine vehicles struck the low-hanging lines, creating a chain reaction that pulled down additional poles.
What’s Important: One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Multiple lanes of State Route 57 were closed while crews worked to clear the scene and repair damaged lines.
By the Numbers: The outage affects 215 customers in Jones County, 108 in Twiggs County, and 23 in Bibb County, according to Tri-County EMC.
What We Know: Captain Travis Douglass of Jones County reported that as vehicles hit the sagging wires, the tension pulled down more power poles along the roadway.
What’s Still Unknown: Tri-County EMC has not provided an official restoration timeline, though crews hope to restore power within a few hours. The cause of the initial pole failure has not been specified.
How This Affects Real People: Hundreds of residents across Bibb, Twiggs, and Jones counties are temporarily without electricity while repair crews work to restore service.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.