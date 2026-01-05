A power pole failure in Jones County led to a chain-reaction crash involving nine vehicles on State Route 57 Sunday night, leaving 346 homes without electricity across three counties.

What’s Happening: A power pole collapsed on State Route 57 in Jones County, causing power lines to sag onto the roadway. Nine vehicles struck the low-hanging lines, creating a chain reaction that pulled down additional poles.

What’s Important: One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Multiple lanes of State Route 57 were closed while crews worked to clear the scene and repair damaged lines.

By the Numbers: The outage affects 215 customers in Jones County, 108 in Twiggs County, and 23 in Bibb County, according to Tri-County EMC.

What We Know: Captain Travis Douglass of Jones County reported that as vehicles hit the sagging wires, the tension pulled down more power poles along the roadway.

What’s Still Unknown: Tri-County EMC has not provided an official restoration timeline, though crews hope to restore power within a few hours. The cause of the initial pole failure has not been specified.

How This Affects Real People: Hundreds of residents across Bibb, Twiggs, and Jones counties are temporarily without electricity while repair crews work to restore service.