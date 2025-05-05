When Will You Get Your Tax Rebate Check From The State of Georgia?

Georgians will soon see extra cash in their bank accounts. Governor Brian Kemp signed legislation last month authorizing tax rebates of up to $500 for eligible residents.

💰 Why It Matters: This money belongs to you, not the government. The rebates come as many families struggle with inflation and rising costs across the state.

💵 What You’ll Get:

$250 for single taxpayers or married filing separately

$375 for those filing as head of household

$500 for married couples filing jointly

⏱️ When To Expect It: State officials say payments should arrive within six to eight weeks for those who filed their taxes by May 1. The Department of Revenue hasn’t announced a specific date.

📋 Who Qualifies:

You must file Georgia tax returns for both 2023 and 2024

You can’t be claimed as someone else’s dependent

You must be a full-time Georgia resident

The state may reduce your payment if you owe money to Georgia

🔍 How To Check: The Department of Revenue will update its tax refund tracker soon. You’ll need your Social Security number and your 2023 federal adjusted gross income to check your status. Officials recommend using the online tracker rather than calling.