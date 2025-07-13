Police are investigating after two people were found dead in what officials describe as a domestic-related homicide in unincorporated Stone Mountain.

🚔 What’s Happening: Gwinnett County Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of Stone Hill Drive where they discovered two deceased individuals — a female victim and a male suspect.

🔍 Between The Lines: Authorities are classifying this as a “domestic-related homicide,” suggesting the individuals likely knew each other. Police have not yet released details about how the deaths occurred or the relationship between the two people.

🏠 Neighborhood Impact: The incident occurred in a residential area of unincorporated Stone Mountain, bringing police activity to what is typically a quiet community.

⏱️ What’s Next: Police investigators remain on scene collecting evidence and speaking with potential witnesses. Officials will likely release more information about the victims and circumstances after notifying next of kin. Updates are expected as the case develops.