Another swimmer has lost his life at West Point Lake, marking the third drowning death in just two weeks at the popular recreation spot.

🌊 What Happened: Deshun Mayfield, a 32-year-old Atlanta resident, disappeared underwater at McGee Bridge Park on Sunday afternoon and never resurfaced. Emergency responders recovered his body shortly after arriving at the scene.

⏱️ Timeline:

July 13, 12:43 p.m.: 911 received the distress call

Multiple agencies responded, including the Troup County Fire Department Dive Team

Mayfield was located and recovered “a short time later”

🔍 Between the Lines: This marks the third drowning at West Point Lake since July 1st, creating a troubling pattern during peak swimming season.

⚠️ Safety Alert: The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is urging all swimmers, regardless of experience level, to wear life jackets or have flotation devices when swimming in large bodies of water like West Point Lake.