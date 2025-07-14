Georgians reach for the mustard bottle and onions at equal rates when dressing their hot dogs, according to a new survey revealing the state’s unique hot dog habits ahead of National Hot Dog Day.

🌭 Why It Matters: These regional food preferences offer a window into America’s diverse culinary identity, showing how something as simple as hot dog toppings can vary dramatically across state lines and reveal distinct local tastes.

🍽️ By The Numbers: The average Georgian consumes nearly 95 hot dogs annually (7.9 monthly), while Montana residents devour a staggering 16.7 hot dogs monthly—more than double Georgia’s rate and totaling over 200 yearly.

🥫 Topping Trends: Yellow mustard sauce and onions share Georgia’s top spot at 52% each, creating a perfect tangy-crunchy combination that edges out ketchup (49%) and cheese (43%).

Rank Topping % of people who say this is their favorite topping 1 Yellow mustard sauce 52% Onions 2 Ketchup 49% 3 Cheese 43% 4 Chili beans 33% 5 Coleslaw 31% 6 Chili sauce 28% Pickles 7 Cheese sauce 21% 8 Jalapeños 20% 9 Ground beef 18% 10 Bacon 15%

🗽 The Big Picture: While Georgians embrace their mustard-onion combo, the national landscape tells a different story—ketchup dominates as America’s favorite topping, claiming the #1 spot in 23 states. The average American will consume nearly 4,712 hot dogs in their lifetime, a stack that would tower over eight Statues of Liberty.