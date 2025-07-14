Georgians reach for the mustard bottle and onions at equal rates when dressing their hot dogs, according to a new survey revealing the state’s unique hot dog habits ahead of National Hot Dog Day.
🌭 Why It Matters: These regional food preferences offer a window into America’s diverse culinary identity, showing how something as simple as hot dog toppings can vary dramatically across state lines and reveal distinct local tastes.
🍽️ By The Numbers: The average Georgian consumes nearly 95 hot dogs annually (7.9 monthly), while Montana residents devour a staggering 16.7 hot dogs monthly—more than double Georgia’s rate and totaling over 200 yearly.
🥫 Topping Trends: Yellow mustard sauce and onions share Georgia’s top spot at 52% each, creating a perfect tangy-crunchy combination that edges out ketchup (49%) and cheese (43%).
|Rank
|Topping
|% of people who say this is their favorite topping
|1
|Yellow mustard sauce
|52%
|Onions
|2
|Ketchup
|49%
|3
|Cheese
|43%
|4
|Chili beans
|33%
|5
|Coleslaw
|31%
|6
|Chili sauce
|28%
|Pickles
|7
|Cheese sauce
|21%
|8
|Jalapeños
|20%
|9
|Ground beef
|18%
|10
|Bacon
|15%
🗽 The Big Picture: While Georgians embrace their mustard-onion combo, the national landscape tells a different story—ketchup dominates as America’s favorite topping, claiming the #1 spot in 23 states. The average American will consume nearly 4,712 hot dogs in their lifetime, a stack that would tower over eight Statues of Liberty.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.