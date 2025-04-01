What to Do if You See a Snake in Georgia

Spring has sprung in Georgia, and so have the snakes. As temperatures rise, these scaly neighbors are making house calls, leaving residents frantically Googling “Is that snake going to kill me?” while standing on kitchen chairs.

🐍 What We Know: Most snakes you’ll encounter are about as dangerous as your average garden hose. Daniel Sollenberger, senior wildlife biologist with the Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Conservation Section, confirms only seven of Georgia’s 47 native snake species are venomous. Just one—the copperhead—tends to make itself at home in suburban areas where most Georgians live. The others apparently prefer more rustic accommodations.

🚫 Don’t Even Think About It: When you spot a snake, resist the urge to channel your inner Steve Irwin. Give the reptile plenty of space. No selfies, no prodding with sticks, no attempts to relocate it using your bare hands and misplaced confidence. Most snake bites happen when someone corners or tries to capture a snake that’s just trying to mind its own business.

🔍 Take Action: Try identifying the snake from a safe distance using resources like georgiawildlife.com/georgiasnakes. Remember that these creatures actually help control rodent populations and other pests. They’re essentially working for free while you sleep.

⚠️ Why It Matters: Georgia’s nonvenomous snakes enjoy protection under state law. One species—the eastern indigo—even has federal protection. Think of them as nature’s pest control with legal representation.

🆘 What’s Next: If you’ve positively identified a venomous snake that poses a legitimate threat to people or pets, visit georgiawildlife.com/preventing-wildlife-conflicts for a list of wildlife removal specialists who won’t show up with just a garden hoe and questionable advice.