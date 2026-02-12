Listen to this post

Today, February 12, is Georgia Day.

What’s Happening: Georgia Day marks the anniversary of the colony’s founding in 1733. The date commemorates when James Oglethorpe and 114 colonists arrived at Yamacraw Bluff, establishing what would become Savannah and the last of Britain’s original 13 American colonies.

Today marks 293 years since that landing.

What’s Important: Georgia was founded with a distinct mission: providing a fresh start for England’s “worthy poor” and creating a buffer colony between South Carolina and Spanish Florida. Unlike other colonies, Georgia initially banned slavery and limited land ownership, though both restrictions were later reversed.

The state’s founding principles — opportunity, refuge, and strategic purpose — shaped its development and continue to influence its identity.

Why This Day Matters: Georgia Day serves as a reminder of the state’s origins and evolution. What began as a planned colony with strict social rules transformed into a diverse state of 11 million residents, anchoring the modern South’s economy and culture.

The day is marked by ceremonies, historical reenactments, and educational programs, particularly in Savannah, where the original settlement took root.

The History: Key facts about Georgia’s founding:

February 12, 1733 : Oglethorpe’s group landed at Yamacraw Bluff

: Oglethorpe’s group landed at Yamacraw Bluff Original purpose : Debt relief colony and military buffer zone

: Debt relief colony and military buffer zone Initial restrictions : No slavery, no rum, limited land holdings

: No slavery, no rum, limited land holdings 1752 : Georgia became a royal colony after the trustee period ended

: Georgia became a royal colony after the trustee period ended 1788: Georgia became the fourth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution

What Changed: Georgia’s early idealism gave way to economic reality. By 1751, colonists successfully lobbied to allow slavery, fundamentally altering the colony’s character and setting the stage for its plantation economy.

The state’s trajectory — from experimental colony to Confederate state to modern economic powerhouse — reflects broader American tensions between founding ideals and economic compromises.

Stay informed about Georgia’s history, politics, and daily life. Involved residents are informed residents. Subscribe to The Georgia Sun’s newsletter for clear, factual reporting on the stories shaping your state.