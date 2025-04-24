Learn How to Kayak Safely Before Taking to Georgia’s Rivers

Share

If you are thinking about getting out on the water this summer, you are not alone. But before you grab a paddle, Georgia volunteers want to make sure you know how to stay safe.

🚣‍♂️ What We Know: On Saturday, May 17, beginner kayakers across Georgia can sign up for a full day of hands-on safety training. The classes run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, and cost $15 per person. That fee includes a kayak rental if you need one. The training usually costs much more — up to $150 — but volunteers are making it affordable to help save lives.

The classes will take place at six locations, including Allatoona Lake in Acworth, Chattahoochee Hills RiverLands Park, Lake Oconee, Skidaway Island near Savannah, and Lake Lanier in Cumming. Each site will accept only 15 students, so spots are limited.

All instructors are Georgia volunteers who hold national certification in paddling and rescue. They will teach basic kayaking skills and safety habits that can last a lifetime. The event is part of National Safe Boating Week and is organized by a long list of partners, including Georgia Rivers, the United States Army Corps of Engineers, Georgia Power Company, and the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary.

📉 By The Numbers: Last year, this event trained 471 students in 43 classes across seven states.

🔎 In Context: Paddlesports like kayaking are growing fast in Georgia. But many new paddlers do not know the basics of water safety. National data shows that a single day of training — or simply wearing a life jacket — can prevent many tragedies. That is why local volunteers are stepping up to teach these classes and change the trend.

💡 Why It Matters: If you or your family plan to kayak, even just once, this training could save your life. Most paddling deaths are preventable. A few hours of learning can mean the difference between a fun day on the water and a tragedy. Plus, safe paddlers help keep rescue teams and emergency rooms from being overwhelmed.

⏭️ What’s Next: If you want to sign up, do not wait. Each class is capped at 15 people, and spots will go fast. You can register online. If you cannot make it in person, a free online class is also available, but experts say hands-on training is best.

🤝 Take Action: Tell your friends and family about these classes. If you know someone who is new to kayaking, encourage them to sign up. Even if you are an experienced paddler, consider volunteering or donating equipment to help others learn.