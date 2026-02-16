Listen to this post

The Statesboro Police Department operates a 24-hour medication drop box at its front entrance where residents can dispose of unused or expired medications.

What’s Happening: The drop box accepts medications in containers but does not accept needles, syringes, or liquids.

What’s Important: The service is available around the clock at the police department’s front entrance. Medications must remain in their containers when dropped off.

How This Affects Real People: Residents can dispose of prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs at any time without scheduling an appointment or waiting for collection events.

The Rule: Drug disposal drop boxes are regulated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Law enforcement agencies can operate collection sites where the public can safely dispose of controlled substances and other medications.

The boxes prevent medications from entering water systems through improper disposal and reduce the risk of accidental poisoning or misuse.