Give Beach-Nesting Birds Space: How And Why

Georgia beaches attract more than just tourists this time of year. Shorebirds and seabirds are setting up nests in the sand, and they need your help to survive.

🏝️ What We Know: Beach-nesting birds like American oystercatchers, Wilson’s plovers and least terns are laying eggs right now on Georgia’s coastal areas. These birds build simple nests – just shallow scrapes in the sand – making them nearly invisible to beachgoers.

Human disturbance poses a major threat to these vulnerable birds. Last Memorial Day weekend, two least tern chicks died and at least 7 black skimmer nests were destroyed by dogs and people on Ogeechee Bar.

🚫 How You Can Help: Tim Keyes, spokesman for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, says protecting these birds is simple:

Stay below the high-tide line when walking

Keep your distance from nesting areas

Back away if birds start calling loudly or dive-bombing you

Leave dogs at home or keep them leashed

🐦 By The Numbers: Beach-nesting birds lay eggs from mid-March through July in Georgia. Some migrating birds, like the federally threatened red knot, travel more than 9,000 miles between South America and the Arctic, stopping in Georgia to refuel.

The birds are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, with some species receiving additional protection under the Endangered Species Act.

🤝 Take Action: Want to help beyond your beach visit? You can:

Volunteer as a Beach Steward on St. Simons East Beach (contact Tim Keyes at 912-222-0424)

Buy a DNR wildlife license plate

Donate to Georgia’s Nongame Wildlife Conservation Fund

Spread awareness about beach bird protection