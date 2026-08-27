Georgians searching online for the meaning of slang looked up “6-7” more than any other term, according to an analysis by Unscramblerer.com. The seemingly meaningless phrase also ranked first nationwide.

Georgia’s rankings: The company did not provide search totals for individual states. Its definitions are reproduced verbatim below, including terms that are insulting or derogatory.

6-7 – There is no literal meaning to six seven. Its absurdity is the point, making it a prime example of “brainrot” internet humor where the randomness itself becomes funny. It originates from the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by Skrilla. LaMelo Ball a basketball player created a trending video about being 6 feet 7 inches tall using the song. Kids and teens scream and chant it often paired with exaggerated hand gestures. Chud – a fool, troll or jerk. Often used to insult internet trolls and describe an obnoxious person who is unlikable or rude. Larping – a synonym to poser, fraud and try-hard. Someone who pretends to be something they are not. Faking a lifestyle. Acting for attention. Bird – someone acting foolishly in relationships(like taking back an unfaithful partner). Lacks common sense, has low standards and stays with a man who disrespects her. Chopped – this term has become a synonym for something that is ugly, undesirable or unattractive. Looking very rough. Torta – a way to describe an overweight, chubby or curvy woman. Foid – short for “femoid” (a blend of “female” and “humanoid”). A derogatory and misogynistic slang term for women. Used to express resentment, insult women and reduce individuals to objects. Bop – a person with many sexual partners(bops around from person to person). Someone who presents oneself online in a way that is thought of as immodest. A derogatory word often used in cyberbullying. Unc – short for uncle. Used humorously to indicate old age(unc status). Anyone perceived as old, out of touch or past their prime. Mogging – outclassing someone else by appearing more attractive, skillful or successful.

How the list was made: The company reviewed Google Trends data from Jan. 1 through Aug. 17. It searched for slang terms paired with queries such as “meaning,” “slang” and “what does rizz mean.”

Unscramblerer.com then used Ahrefs, a search data service, to estimate national search volume. The company said it combined 150 search variations tied to the leading terms. Raw search data and Georgia search totals were not included with the findings.