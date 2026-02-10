Listen to this post

Clayton County police posted a public reminder Tuesday about pedestrian safety. The department said the county has had “way too many pedestrian vs. vehicle crashes,” and some have been fatal.

What’s happening: The Clayton County Police Department published a message on Facebook on Tuesday about pedestrian-vehicle crashes in the county. The department said the post was “not to scare anyone or write tickets, but to help keep people safe.”

“Here’s the plain truth: pedestrians do not automatically have the right of way,” the department wrote. “Unless you’re in a marked crosswalk and the walk signal is on, vehicles have the right of way and pedestrians are required to yield.”

The department added: “Drivers should stay alert, but pedestrians—your safety depends on smart choices too.”

What happens next: The department called the effort “about awareness” and “about education.” It closed with: “And most importantly, this is about making sure everyone gets home safely.”