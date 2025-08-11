President Donald Trump is sending the National Guard to Washington D.C. and is federalizing the city’s police force.

🧭 What’s Happening:

The president said he is taking temporary control of the Metropolitan Police Department. He said he used powers in the D.C. Home Rule Act. The White House did not give an end date.

The president said 800 National Guard troops are moving into the District. The administration said Attorney General Pam Bondi will direct the takeover. The White House said 120 FBI personnel in Washington will shift to night patrols.

🔎 Between the Lines:

D.C. is not a state. It is a city with a governor. The President commands its Guard, not a governor. That gives wide room to act, according to legal analysts and past practice.

Federal officials reported in January that violent crime in D.C. hit a three-decade low. That runs against the picture the president painted. Trump says he may send guard troops to other Democratic cities.

🚨 Why It Matters: Streets change when chains of command change. Residents need to know who answers 911 calls, who sets rules for force, and how long this lasts.

⏱️ What Comes Next: The president warned he could move on other cities. He named Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. He did not name cities with some of the highest murder rates, such as Memphis, St. Louis, or New Orleans.

🗂️ Context You Need:

The president tied this push to a carjacking attempt reported by a 19-year-old government worker. He posted the victim’s photo and threatened a takeover if D.C. leaders did not act.

This summer, the president sent nearly 5,000 Guard troops to Los Angeles to support federal immigration operations, according to the administration. Most have left, officials said.

In 2020, Guard units and federal officers were used to push back protest crowds near the White House after the killing of George Floyd, according to federal briefings and media reports.

