A Carrollton driver told police he was distracted by his phone when his car slid underneath an 18-wheeler Thursday morning. The crash backed up traffic and prompted Carrollton Police to share photos on social media alongside a reminder about Georgia’s hands-free driving law.

What’s Happening: The driver admitted to police that he was looking at his phone when he lost control and went under the trailer of an 18-wheeler. Carrollton Police posted photos of the wreck and said the crash is an example of why the department enforces the state’s hands-free law.

What’s Important: The driver was not seriously injured. Georgia’s hands-free law, in effect since 2018, prohibits drivers from holding or using a phone while driving and carries fines for violations.

How This Affects Real People: The crash caused traffic delays in Carrollton on Thursday morning that were significant enough for the department to issue a traffic notice.