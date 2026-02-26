Listen to this post

A Covington woman who worked at Home Depot’s corporate headquarters has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for stealing over $4 million in gift cards from the company.

What’s Happening: Felecia Ingram, 53, was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash, Jr. to three years and one month in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay Home Depot $3,946,776 in restitution, money paid back to cover losses from a crime.

What’s Important: Between March 2020 and July 2021, Ingram stole more than 8,000 physical gift cards from The Home Depot Store Support Center, where she worked as a gift card sales associate. She used her computer access to activate the stolen cards by creating fake orders, then deleted those orders to hide what she had done. She sold the cards on the black market and used the money primarily to fund gambling.

How It Was Caught: The Home Depot’s gift card team spotted the scheme after finding a gap in gift card ledger balances. An investigation confirmed Ingram had stolen 8,325 cards worth $4,085,043 in less than a year and a half.

Catch Up Quick: Ingram had worked at Home Depot since 2008. She pleaded guilty on May 1, 2025, to access device fraud, a federal crime involving the unauthorized use of card numbers or similar tools to steal money or property. The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen H. McClain.