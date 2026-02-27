Listen to this post

A Brunswick fast food restaurant is facing serious food safety concerns after a routine health inspection this week turned up a failing score and a long list of violations.

Captain D’s Seafood at 161 Altama Connector received a score of 49 out of 100 during a February 24, a grade the state classifies as Unsatisfactory.

The inspection uncovered 10 violations, several of them serious and some of them repeat offenses.

Among the most alarming findings: a container of mayonnaise stored in the walk-in cooler had what the inspector described as mold-like buildup on the inner surface of the lid and the container itself. The mayo was discarded on the spot.

Inspectors also found fish filets being stored in a reach-in cooler at temperatures above the required 41 degrees — a repeat violation. Staff was instructed to dispose of the out-of-temperature food. Glynn County Environmental Health is telling management not to use that cooler again until it is repaired and capable of keeping food at safe temperatures.

Handwashing was another major concern. Inspectors observed a staff member take a cell phone call while wearing gloves and then attempt to return to food prep without washing their hands. A second employee arrived to work and also tried to begin food prep without washing their hands first. Both were corrected during the inspection.

Making matters worse, the kitchen’s handwashing sink had no paper towels, and the women’s restroom towel dispenser wasn’t working properly. Management was instructed to supply paper towels at all handwashing stations.

Inspectors also found an employee eating a full plate of food in the drive-thru service area while serving customers — a violation of state food safety rules that was not corrected during the inspection.

The facility’s three-compartment sanitizing sink was found dispensing zero parts per million of sanitizer. The reason: the sanitizer container was completely empty. A new container was supplied during the inspection and the concentration was verified by the inspector.

Chemical storage was also flagged — again, as a repeat violation. Inspectors found buckets of sanitizer solution sitting on top of prep coolers and counters, and a container of Magic Erasers stored above single-use wipes. Handwashing soap was found stored over bag-in-box drink packages, and Gorilla Glue was sitting on top of a cut glove. The chemicals were relocated during the inspection.

Inspectors also cited the facility for a laminated food prep instruction manual in the main kitchen that had significant old food buildup on it — another repeat violation that was not corrected during the inspection.

Rounding out the violations, inspectors found mold-like buildup and old food residue on walk-in cooler fan blade guards, shelving throughout the kitchen, and surfaces in the dining room — also a repeat violation.

The Person in Charge was cited for failing to properly monitor conditions throughout the facility, including food temperatures, sanitizer levels, and handwashing practices. Glynn County Environmental Health is instructing upper management and ownership to ensure that all active managers understand that monitoring facility conditions and taking corrective action is their primary responsibility.

A follow-up inspection has been ordered.