Her story began in a one-room cabin and grew large enough to encompass country music, Hollywood, a theme park and millions of books placed in children’s hands.

Dolly Parton, the singer-songwriter whose unmistakable voice and plainspoken stories carried her through more than six decades of American popular culture, died peacefully Tuesday in Nashville. She was 80.

Her nephew, Brian Seaver, announced her death in a video posted to Parton’s Instagram page. Parton had experienced a series of health problems during the preceding year, forcing her to postpone several performances.

She leaves behind a catalog built on emotional directness: “Jolene,” with its plea to a romantic rival, and “I Will Always Love You,” a farewell that became one of her defining compositions. She recorded 50 studio albums, sold more than 100 million records worldwide and became one of history’s best-selling music artists.

Parton also placed 25 singles at No. 1 on Billboard’s country music charts, a record for a female artist.

Yet the numbers tell only part of the story. Parton’s public life stretched across songwriting, recording, acting, business and philanthropy, fields she navigated without abandoning the upbringing that shaped so much of her work.

Dolly Rebecca Parton was born Jan. 19, 1946, in Pittman Center, Tennessee. She was the fourth of 12 children. Her childhood, spent in a one-room cabin, returned repeatedly in her music and storytelling.

Before she became the performer at the center of the stage, she wrote songs for other artists. In 1967, she released her debut album, “Hello, I’m Dolly.” The title served as a simple introduction. The career that followed required far more space.

Parton moved between country tradition and broader popular culture, carrying her songwriting into an era when her work reached audiences far beyond its original genre. Her honors included 10 Grammy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor and the National Medal of Arts. The Country Music Hall of Fame inducted her in 1999.

She also became a familiar presence on film. Her roles included “9 to 5” and “Steel Magnolias,” movies that helped establish her as an actress alongside her music career.

Then came the businesses and institutions attached to her name. Her ventures included the Dollywood theme park. In 1995, she founded the Imagination Library, a program that has given millions of books to children worldwide.

That work formed a quieter counterweight to the fame: an artist whose own beginnings were defined by a crowded household and a one-room cabin eventually built a program around putting stories within children’s reach.

Parton’s husband, Carl Thomas Dean, died in 2025 after 59 years of marriage. She is survived by a large family.

Her death closes a career that crossed generations and industries while remaining anchored to songs about love, loss, work and home. The scale became enormous: 100 million records, 25 chart-topping country singles, 50 studio albums.

But the arc still leads back to that first room in Tennessee, and to a storyteller who spent the rest of her life making certain the world heard where she came from.